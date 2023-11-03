Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $157.16, changing hands as high as $157.96 per share. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIG's low point in its 52 week range is $144.34 per share, with $167.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.