Is Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 04/21/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Vanguard, and has been able to amass over $107.91 billion, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index consists of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.48%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

VIG's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 27.3% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) accounts for about 4.06% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT).

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has added about 6.44% so far, and it's up approximately 21.36% over the last 12 months (as of 05/25/2026). VIG has traded between $194.33 $233.10 in this past 52-week period.

VIG has a beta of 0.82 and standard deviation of 12.11% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 337 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) tracks S&P 500 Quality Index and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) tracks Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has $18.07 billion in assets, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has $40.31 billion. SPHQ has an expense ratio of 0.15% and DGRO changes 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.