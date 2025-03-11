Is Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 04/21/2006.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $86.89 billion, this makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. VIG is managed by Vanguard. VIG seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index consists of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.05% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

VIG's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.72%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

VIG's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 24.30% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 4.75% of the fund's total assets, followed by Broadcom Inc (AVGO) and Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM).

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has added roughly 0.13% so far, and is up about 11.52% over the last 12 months (as of 03/11/2025). VIG has traded between $173.33 and $205.23 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.84 and standard deviation of 14.17% for the trailing three-year period, which makes VIG a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 340 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) tracks WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) tracks Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF has $14.79 billion in assets, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has $30.57 billion. DGRW has an expense ratio of 0.28% and DGRO charges 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

