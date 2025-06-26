Vanguard Consumer Staples (VDC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: VDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $217.47, changing hands as low as $217.07 per share. Vanguard Consumer Staples shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDC's low point in its 52 week range is $201.3472 per share, with $226.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $216.63.

