Vanguard Consumer Staples (VDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: VDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $190.32, changing hands as high as $191.77 per share. Vanguard Consumer Staples shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDC's low point in its 52 week range is $172.75 per share, with $201.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $191.75.

