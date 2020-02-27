Vanguard Consumer Staples Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VDC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: VDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $155.40, changing hands as low as $153.49 per share. Vanguard Consumer Staples shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDC's low point in its 52 week range is $138.99 per share, with $164.8996 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.38.

