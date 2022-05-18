Vanguard Consumer Staples Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VDC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: VDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $191.84, changing hands as low as $189.88 per share. Vanguard Consumer Staples shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDC's low point in its 52 week range is $177.86 per share, with $210.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $189.51.

