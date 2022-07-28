Vanguard Consumer Staples Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VDC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: VDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $192.08, changing hands as high as $193.18 per share. Vanguard Consumer Staples shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDC's low point in its 52 week range is $175.69 per share, with $210.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $192.92.

