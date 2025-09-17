Markets
VCR

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 19.6%

September 17, 2025 — 10:42 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR) shows an impressive 19.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), which makes up 0.12% of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,063,639 worth of CHDN, making it the #96 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN:

CHDN — last trade: $96.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/05/2025 R. Alex Rankin Director 2,000 $92.65 $185,300
05/07/2025 Douglas C. Grissom Director 10,000 $92.77 $927,700
05/02/2025 Paul C. Varga Director 2,000 $92.97 $185,940

And Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), the #113 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,005,550 worth of VVV, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VVV is detailed in the table below:

VVV — last trade: $40.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/27/2025 Lori Ann Flees President & CEO 3,000 $33.78 $101,353
08/14/2025 J. Kevin Willis Chief Financial Officer 12,725 $39.41 $501,506

