Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 19.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR) shows an impressive 19.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), which makes up 0.12% of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,063,639 worth of CHDN, making it the #96 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN:
CHDN — last trade: $96.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2025
|R. Alex Rankin
|Director
|2,000
|$92.65
|$185,300
|05/07/2025
|Douglas C. Grissom
|Director
|10,000
|$92.77
|$927,700
|05/02/2025
|Paul C. Varga
|Director
|2,000
|$92.97
|$185,940
And Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), the #113 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,005,550 worth of VVV, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VVV is detailed in the table below:
VVV — last trade: $40.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/27/2025
|Lori Ann Flees
|President & CEO
|3,000
|$33.78
|$101,353
|08/14/2025
|J. Kevin Willis
|Chief Financial Officer
|12,725
|$39.41
|$501,506
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Application Software Dividend Stocks
BIOS Price Target
Funds Holding ONTX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.