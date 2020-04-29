Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VCR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $178.80, changing hands as high as $179.31 per share. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCR's low point in its 52 week range is $118.99 per share, with $205.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.94.

