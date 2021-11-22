Vanguard Communication Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VOX

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (Symbol: VOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.78, changing hands as low as $138.64 per share. Vanguard Communication Services shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOX's low point in its 52 week range is $112.47 per share, with $151.268 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.46.

