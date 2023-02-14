Vanguard CEO: Firm Investing Heavily in Direct Indexing

Vanguard, which is the second-largest ETF issuer, is planning to go all in on direct indexing. That is according to Tim Buckley, Vanguard CEO, as he was being interviewed on stage at the recent Exchange ETF conference. Buckley said that Vanguard looked at direct indexing years ago and started thinking about it. He stated, "What's a way that you could disrupt the ETF or the mutual fund? You always should be looking if there is a better way to do it." While direct indexing has existed for some time, it is typically only reserved for the "ultra, ultra, high-net-worth," according to Buckley. The CEO added "And we can see that … there's huge tax benefits for a lot of investors in using direct indexing." He said that the idea of creating portfolios that don't undermine people's retirement but let them invest in line with their values was something the fund firm found interesting. Instead of hoping that direct indexing would go way, Buckley said Vanguard decided to embrace it and "see if it is a better way to do something." He added, "And we'll find out over time. But we'll be investing heavily." The fund giant, which manages $2 trillion in assets across 81 US-listed ETFs, started its move into direct indexing in October of 2021, with its purchase of Just Invest and its direct investing platform, Kaleidoscope.

