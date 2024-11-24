News & Insights

Vanguard Adjusts Stake in McMillan Shakespeare Limited

November 24, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.

Vanguard Group has reduced its ownership stake in McMillan Shakespeare Limited, with its voting power now at 4.994%. This change highlights shifting investment strategies and could influence market perceptions of the company’s future prospects. Investors may want to keep a close watch on McMillan Shakespeare’s developments following this adjustment.

