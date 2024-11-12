News & Insights

Vanguard Adjusts Holdings in Cromwell Property Group

November 12, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has announced that Vanguard Group, including its Australian arm, has ceased to be a substantial holder with voting power now at 4.998%. This change in substantial holding reflects a series of stock transactions carried out by Vanguard, indicating strategic adjustments in their investment portfolio.

