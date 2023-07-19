Vanguard Active Fixed Income Group Remains Cautious Despite Strong Q1 Earnings

For IFA Magazine, Sue Whitbread shared some commentary from Vanguard Active Fixed Income Perspectives. Overall, the firm remains bullish on the asset class although it anticipates continued, short-term volatility, but it is looking to add exposure on weakness. In total, the firm has about $445 billion in assets under management for its active fixed income strategies.

The firm notes that macro conditions have failed to deteriorate as anticipated given a string of better-than-expected data in terms of consumer spending, employment, and GDP. On top of this, Q1 earnings also beat analysts’ expectations as companies were able to pass on higher costs with minimal impact on demand.

Cumulatively, all of these factors have led fixed income to weaken as the market prices in additional Fed rate hikes and prices out anticipated rate cuts at the beginning of next year. Over the past couple of months, the market has lifted its estimate for the terminal Fed funds rate to 6% from 5.5% previously.

Going forward, the group continues to believe that tighter monetary policy and slowing growth will eventually materialize and provide a massive tailwind for bonds. Given the challenging environment, it advises patience and discipline.

Finsum: Vanguard’s Active Fixed Income Group shared its perspectives on the global economy, interest rates, and the current state of the bond market.

