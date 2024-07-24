News & Insights

Vanguard Active Bonds Turn to Quality

July 24, 2024 — 07:55 am EDT

Vanguard, managing over $9 trillion in assets, favors high-rated corporate debt over riskier high-yield bonds to guard against potential economic downturns caused by high borrowing costs. 

 

Despite expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting rates by September due to cooling inflation and labor market weakness, Vanguard predicts rates will hold steady this year. 

 

High demand for investment-grade bonds has compressed credit spreads, but Vanguard's defensive strategy, along with its active fixed income management, is poised to perform well if the economy weakens, allowing for credit additions at more attractive prices.

Finsum: Active managers will be eyeing fall fed decisions closely as they have a huge impact on bonds.

