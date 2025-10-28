The Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO) Offers Broader Diversification Than the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ETF (QQQ)

Key Points

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF offers broad diversification and a low expense ratio.

The Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ETF tilts more heavily toward technology.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Comparing the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) to the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) means weighing two of the largest U.S. equity ETFs. VOO tracks the S&P 500, covering the 500 biggest U.S. companies, whereas QQQ focuses on the NASDAQ-100, emphasizing tech and growth. Here's how they stack up for cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric QQQ VOO Issuer Invesco Vanguard Expense ratio 0.20% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Oct. 27, 2025) 26.8% 18.0% Dividend yield 0.4% 1.1% Beta 1.10 0.10 AUM $410.2 billion $1.4 trillion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; figures use five-year weekly returns.

VOO is considerably more affordable, with a 0.03% expense ratio versus QQQ's 0.20% (as reported by Financial Modeling Prep as of Oct. 28, 2025). It also offers a higher yield, paying 1.1% compared to QQQ's 0.4% (as of Oct. 27, 2025), which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric QQQ VOO Max drawdown (5 y) -35.12% -24.52% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,312 $2,100

What's inside

VOO tracks the S&P 500, offering exposure to 505 companies. Its largest positions are NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), each accounting for around 0.07%–0.08% of the fund. With over 15 years on the market, VOO seeks to mirror the performance of the U.S. large-cap landscape, minimizing concentration risk.

In contrast, QQQ follows the NASDAQ-100, which results in a much heavier technology tilt (54%), with communication services and consumer cyclical stocks making up another 29%. Its top holdings, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Apple are the same but they carry slightly more weight in QQQ than in VOO. QQQ's focus on 101 companies means less diversification and greater exposure to tech sector swings.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Foolish take

The Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ETF may be less diversified than the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF but this hasn't mattered to investors in recent years. Fear of missing out on the artificial intelligence revolution has been a tremendous tailwind for the tech stocks the Invesco QQQ Trust follows most closely.

Over the past three years, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF delivered an 80.6% return or 88.6% if you included dividend payments. That's a terrific three-year return, but it pales in comparison to the Invesco QQQ Trust's performance. Over the same time frame, it delivered a 130.8% gain, or 135.3% if you add up dividend payments.

While the past few years have been terrific ones for the Invesco QQQ Trust, stocks in the index appear generally overpriced. The average stock in the Nasdaq 100 index has been trading for 33.25 times trailing 12-month earnings.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges its shareholders.

Diversification: Spreading investments across various assets to reduce risk.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock, expressed as a percentage of its price.

Beta: A measure of an investment's volatility compared to the overall market, typically the S&P 500.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets that a fund manages for investors.

Max drawdown: The largest observed percentage drop from a fund's peak value to its lowest point over a period.

Growth of $1,000 over 5 years: How much a $1,000 investment would be worth after five years, including gains.

Concentration risk: The risk of losses due to heavy investment in a small number of assets or sectors.

NASDAQ-100: An index of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Large-cap: Refers to companies with a large market capitalization, typically over $10 billion.

Consumer cyclical: Companies whose sales and profits tend to rise and fall with the economic cycle, like retailers and automakers.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.