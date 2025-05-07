Is the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF a Buy Now?

If you've been looking around for a good place to invest some of your long-term dollars, it's hard to beat the S&P 500 -- which you can invest in via a low-fee exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). (ETFs are funds that trade like stocks, so it's very easy to invest in them via an account at any good brokerage.)

The Vanguard ETF sports an ultra-low expense ratio (annual fee) of just 0.03%, meaning you'll pay $3 each year for every $10,000 you have invested in it. Here's a closer look at the ETF and why you might want to invest in it.

Meet the S&P 500

Any S&P 500 index fund will be aiming to roughly duplicate the performance of the S&P 500 by owning most or all of the same companies, in roughly the same proportion. (Every index fund tracks some index of securities.) The S&P 500 is an index of 500 of America's biggest companies. Together, they make up about 80% of the total value of the U.S. stock market. Here are the recent top 10 holdings in the S&P 500:

Company Weight in index Apple 6.74% Microsoft 6.65% Nvidia 5.75% Amazon 3.77% Meta Platforms 2.64% Berkshire Hathaway 2.04% Alphabet Class A 1.98% Broadcom 1.95% Tesla 1.65% Alphabet Class C 1.62%

Remember, of course, that there are 490 other stocks in the index, such as Netflix (recently ranked at No. 14), Nike (No. 139), General Motors (No. 206), Hershey (No. 306), Best Buy (No. 421), and Campbell's (No. 488). When it comes to sectors, here are the ETF's top weightings:

Sector Weighting in index Technology 31.03% Financial services 14.15% Healthcare 11.20% Consumer cyclical 10.36%

That means that any money you invest in an S&P 500 index fund will largely be in technology-oriented companies, along with financial services and healthcare companies.

How can your money grow in the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 has been a powerful grower over many decades, averaging annual gains close to 10% (not including inflation). Here are the index's average annual gains over some recent periods:

Period Average annual gain of S&P 500 Past three years 10.69% Past five years 14.64% Past 10 years 10.27%

Remember that there are few guarantees in the stock market, and the S&P 500 could do even better -- or worse -- than the growth rates above during your particular investing period. If we assume an average annual gain of 8%, here's how your money might grow in an S&P 500 index fund such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF:

Growing at 8% for $7,500 invested annually $15,000 invested annually 5 years $47,519 $95,039 10 years $117,341 $234,682 15 years $219,932 $439,864 20 years $370,672 $741,344 25 years $592,158 $1,184,316 30 years $917,594 $1,835,188 35 years $1,395,766 $2,791,532 40 years $2,098,358 $4,196,716

With enough time, you might become a millionaire -- simply by investing meaningful sums regularly in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund.

Should you invest in the S&P 500 now?

Given all that, should you invest in the S&P 500 now? Well, only do so if you're comfortable with the idea. If you're not, perhaps read more about the index and much more about investing in general. Read up on recent economic news, too -- because there's reason to worry about a recession occurring in the near future (though that's not guaranteed). Here are some questions to ask:

Are you bullish on the long-term prospects for the American economy?

Can you stomach volatility? (The stock market can be volatile, after all.)

How long do you plan to keep your money invested?

Depending on the answers to those questions, you might plunk a lot of dollars into the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now -- or you might buy into it incrementally, adding a certain sum every few months. Shorter-term money that you might need within five, if not 10, years might be parked in a money market account or other safer places for cash.

The Vanguard S&P 500 is an excellent way to save and invest for your future, so consider it for your retirement plan.

