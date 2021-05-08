Vanessa Dupuis Is The Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) And They Just Sold 50% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Vanessa Dupuis, recently divested US$191k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$159 each. That sale was 50% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Celanese

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Acetyls, John Fotheringham, for US$787k worth of shares, at about US$131 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$169. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 30% of John Fotheringham's stake.

Insiders in Celanese didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CE Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

I will like Celanese better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Celanese Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Celanese insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$154m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Celanese Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Celanese makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Celanese.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

