Vanessa Arelle: Addressing and Bridging the Digital Divide

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hi everyone, Spiffy here, your one and only interplanetary journalist reporting from Planet Earth. Today, I’m thrilled to be talking to Vanessa Arelle, Chief Strategy Officer for StreamSpot+ by BuffaloGrid. Vanessa is an inspiring entrepreneur from Lisbon, Portugal working on SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals. Let’s see how she’s doing it!

Spiffy: Welcome to the blog, Vanessa! What challenge are you addressing at StreamSpot+ by BuffaloGrid?

Vanessa: Thanks for having me here today, Spiffy! We are addressing the digital divide. At StreamSpot+ by BuffaloGrid we believe that everyone should have a chance at a connected future. It is beyond us to justify or comprehend how it is possible that almost 4 billion people on earth have never experienced the internet, yet 3.4 billion of them live where there is access to 3G and 4G. The digital divide continues to grow. Affordability, lack of digital skills, and little or no infrastructure of power or electricity are easily mitigated with the StreamSpot+.

Spiffy: What motivated you to do it?

Vanessa: I met Daniel, the founder, back in 2012 and have followed their progress since. Throughout the years, the level of innovation by him and the team, their capacity to adapt to challenges and mitigate risks has been a great inspiration and motivation to join them. As is their resilience to not give up. Being part of a team of visionaries who are not afraid to do things differently and who are agile and resourceful to find solutions that are out of the box inspires me to challenge myself to do the same each day.

Spiffy: Sounds like an inspiring atmosphere to be a part of! How are you all working towards a more equitable world through your work at StreamSpot+?

Vanessa: We are bridging the digital divide and bringing digital prosperity to the underserved and unconnected—plain and simple. The pandemic demonstrated how important the internet and connectivity has become for humanity. Knowledge is freedom and freedom is a human right. Our technology and service easily remove the barriers preventing billions of people from access to digital content, information and services that are relevant and support sustainable development.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent company milestone or initiative and the impact it makes on your community.

Vanessa: We launched our service in partnership with Robi in Bangladesh with an amazing list of content partners. The service has had great success in adoption and our agents and users are raving about it.

Spiffy: Please share an experience when you faced failure and didn't give up. What did you learn from it?

Vanessa: Ever since I was a child, I have been the type of person that if I am told no, the response is "watch me". When a door closes, at least a window opens up—there is opportunity in adversity to learn and evolve. I do not consider failure to be an option, but rather an opportunity for learning and growth. If we get a no on either funding or a partnership, enquiring on why did it not happen is where the lesson is, and then implementing those lessons into the next effort or development.

Spiffy: What is something you've unexpectedly learned from someone recently?

Vanessa: That every single team member is as valuable as the other and that partnership and collaboration is essential for the long-term success of any project, venture, or even friendship or relationship. As the African proverb says. "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

Spiffy: Wise words, indeed. Thanks for speaking with me today, Vanessa—it’s been an honor!

Vanessa Arelle is a social entrepreneur focused on cultural strategy, developing frameworks, innovating spaces, dialogue, ecosystems, and connections. From 2011 to 2015, Vanessa served as Head of Cultural Affairs for Mexico in the UK. She was Project Director of Yoko Ono’s IMAGINE PEACE for the London 2012 Games and has been a regular contributor to Vogue Mexico and Vogue LaAn America since 2014. She joined StreamSpot+ by BuffaloGrid in July 2020 and is their Chief Strategy Officer. (First published on the Ladderworks website on May 9, 2022.)

