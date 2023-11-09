VanEck's Matthew Sigel To Share The Latest Crypto Outlook At Benzinga's Future Of Digital Assets Conference

Matthew Sigel helps formulate VanEck’s digital asset strategies and sits on the investment committee of several of the firm’s private funds. His research involves Bitcoin, smart contract platforms and emerging market crypto and is regularly featured in top media outlets.

Prior to VanEck, Sigel worked for companies such as Bloomberg and CNBC. He also worked alongside Cathie Wood at AllianceBernstein and had a notable nine-year tenure at CLSA.

Attendees at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets conference should take note of this Harvard alumnus and a digital assets expert, who will share his knowledge on Nov. 14 in New York City.

He will appear alongside Custodia Bank’s Caitlin Long, moderating the discussion titled, "Bridging the Gap between Traditional Finance and Crypto."

Sigel is a noteworthy contributor to VanEck’s publicly available research, and he shares popular monthly crypto summaries. In the latest edition, he argued many G7 administrations clash with tech innovation in regard to fundamental principles of free speech.

"President Biden’s executive order on AI, reportedly influenced by his viewing of the Tom Cruise film ‘Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I,’ which features a sentient and rogue AI causing submarine havoc, seeks to regulate the act of solving mathematical problems in public, necessitating government registration beyond a certain threshold," he wrote touching the ground on AI as one of the hottest topics of 2023.

Sigel also mentioned the EU, Canada and the U.K. restrain free internet by compelling social media platforms to curtail free news content and implement subscription measures. He noted a turning point for self-sovereign currencies could arrive if Javier Milei, an Argentinian pro-Bitcoin presidential candidate, wins the upcoming elections.

He also took notice of Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) incredible 340% surge in 2023, becoming the best performer among popular cryptocurrencies and easily beating Bitcoin’s 114% rise.

"One or a handful of layer-one smart contract platforms are likely to capture the majority of value intermediated by open-source blockchains. We think Solana is undervalued based on the probability we ascribe to SOL being the first blockchain to host an application with 100 million users," Siegel said for Bloomberg, pointing out that while other chains have chosen scaling paths that circumnavigate the limitations of distributed ledgers, Solana has chosen to push to the limits of technological feasibility problems and work backward from there.

Zooming into these opportunities Sigel recently co-wrote a comprehensive report on Solana, predicting as much as $8 billion in revenues for Solana token holders by 2030.

Sigel will share some of his ideas at the upcoming Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14 in New York City.

Now Read: Spot Bitcoin ETF Imminent? SEC Approval Window Is Due To Open — Or Will It Just Get Punted?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.