VanEck Vectors Solar Energy (KWT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the VanEck Vectors Solar Energy ETF (Symbol: KWT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.45, changing hands as high as $38.77 per share. VanEck Vectors Solar Energy shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.1302 per share, with $41.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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