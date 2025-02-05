VanEck Semiconductor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SMH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SMH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $244.16, changing hands as high as $247.19 per share. VanEck Semiconductor shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMH's low point in its 52 week range is $190.12 per share, with $283.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $246.09.

