VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), which makes up 4.82% of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,870,896 worth of DX, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DX:
DX — last trade: $13.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/26/2025
|Smriti Laxman Popenoe
|Co-CEO and President
|4,260
|$12.16
|$51,784
|09/26/2025
|Robert S. Colligan
|CFO and COO
|4,200
|$12.12
|$50,904
