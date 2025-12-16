Markets
MORT

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

December 16, 2025 — 09:45 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), which makes up 4.82% of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,870,896 worth of DX, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DX:

DX — last trade: $13.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/26/2025 Smriti Laxman Popenoe Co-CEO and President 4,260 $12.16 $51,784
09/26/2025 Robert S. Colligan CFO and COO 4,200 $12.12 $50,904

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 FRX Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EAT
 OLPX Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FRX Options Chain-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EAT-> OLPX Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MORT
DX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.