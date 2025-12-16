VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), which makes up 4.82% of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,870,896 worth of DX, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DX:

DX — last trade: $13.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/26/2025 Smriti Laxman Popenoe Co-CEO and President 4,260 $12.16 $51,784 09/26/2025 Robert S. Colligan CFO and COO 4,200 $12.12 $50,904

