Is VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 04/24/2012, the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Van Eck. MOAT has been able to amass assets over $16.12 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. MOAT, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index.

The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index tracks the overall performance of the 20 most attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.47%.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.75%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 23.90% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector; Healthcare and Information Technology round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Transunion (TRU) accounts for about 2.81% of the fund's total assets, followed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) and Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 26.43% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, MOAT has added about 14.76%, and was up about 31.75% in the last one year (as of 11/13/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $76.33 and $97.99.

The fund has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 19.16% for the trailing three-year period, which makes MOAT a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 56 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $566.23 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $627.82 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

