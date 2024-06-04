Is VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) debuted on 10/04/2022, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Van Eck. It has amassed assets over $345.61 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US SML-MID CAP MOAT FOCUS ID.

The Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus Index tracks the overall performance of small and mid-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.49% for SMOT, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.64%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 24.50% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector; Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Tapestry Inc (TPR) accounts for about 1.73% of the fund's total assets, followed by Doordash Inc (DASH) and Discover Financial Services (DFS).

The top 10 holdings account for about 15.37% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 2.25% and is up about 13.78% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 06/04/2024), respectively. SMOT has traded between $25.84 and $34.11 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.31 and standard deviation of 18.30% for the trailing three-year period. With about 100 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) tracks S&P Total Market Index and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) tracks CRSP US Total Market Index. IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has $55.09 billion in assets, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has $393.15 billion. ITOT has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VTI charges 0.03%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

