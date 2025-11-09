VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) Price Target Decreased by 11.32% to 155.64

The average one-year price target for VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (ARCA:NLR) has been revised to $155.64 / share. This is a decrease of 11.32% from the prior estimate of $175.51 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.57 to a high of $192.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.75% from the latest reported closing price of $136.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 38.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLR is 0.23%, an increase of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.47% to 7,287K shares. The put/call ratio of NLR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 955K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares , representing an increase of 21.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLR by 64.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 631K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing a decrease of 38.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLR by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 269K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing an increase of 23.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLR by 77.25% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 233K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 38.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLR by 57.16% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLR by 56.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.