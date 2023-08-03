News & Insights

Stocks
MLN

VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) Price Target Decreased by 9.90% to 20.15

August 03, 2023 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) has been revised to 20.15 / share. This is an decrease of 9.90% from the prior estimate of 22.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.61 to a high of 25.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.31% from the latest reported closing price of 17.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Long Muni ETF. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLN is 0.46%, an increase of 14.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.95% to 13,239K shares. MLN / VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Long Muni ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MLN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MLN / VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Long Muni ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Bank Of America holds 2,227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing an increase of 28.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLN by 66.87% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,592K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 43.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLN by 67.21% over the last quarter.

Avidian Wealth Solutions holds 813K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 43.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLN by 153,418.11% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLN by 88.67% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 687K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 78.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLN by 335.27% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.