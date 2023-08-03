VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) Price Target Decreased by 9.90% to 20.15

The average one-year price target for VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) has been revised to 20.15 / share. This is an decrease of 9.90% from the prior estimate of 22.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.61 to a high of 25.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.31% from the latest reported closing price of 17.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Long Muni ETF. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLN is 0.46%, an increase of 14.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.95% to 13,239K shares. The put/call ratio of MLN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing an increase of 28.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLN by 66.87% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,592K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 43.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLN by 67.21% over the last quarter.

Avidian Wealth Solutions holds 813K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 43.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLN by 153,418.11% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLN by 88.67% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 687K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 78.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLN by 335.27% over the last quarter.

