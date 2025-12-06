VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Price Target Increased by 11.77% to 123.70

The average one-year price target for VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDXJ) has been revised to $123.70 / share. This is an increase of 11.77% from the prior estimate of $110.67 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $96.58 to a high of $152.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from the latest reported closing price of $106.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDXJ is 0.46%, an increase of 18.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 44,462K shares. The put/call ratio of GDXJ is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 3,870K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares , representing an increase of 55.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDXJ by 40.90% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,141K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,082K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDXJ by 35.13% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,992K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares , representing an increase of 69.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDXJ by 329.43% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 2,847K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2,847K shares. No change in the last quarter.

