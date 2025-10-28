VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Price Target Decreased by 11.03% to 104.43

The average one-year price target for VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDXJ) has been revised to $104.43 / share. This is a decrease of 11.03% from the prior estimate of $117.37 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $81.57 to a high of $128.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.34% from the latest reported closing price of $92.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDXJ is 0.42%, an increase of 14.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.20% to 41,957K shares. The put/call ratio of GDXJ is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 3,082K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,619K shares , representing a decrease of 49.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDXJ by 25.75% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 2,847K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2,847K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 2,576K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDXJ by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,959K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares , representing a decrease of 49.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDXJ by 93.97% over the last quarter.

