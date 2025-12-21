VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (BRF) Price Target Decreased by 11.26% to 18.66

The average one-year price target for VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (ARCA:BRF) has been revised to $18.66 / share. This is a decrease of 11.26% from the prior estimate of $21.03 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $23.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from the latest reported closing price of $16.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRF is 0.01%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 230.54% to 174K shares. The put/call ratio of BRF is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 62K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

LPL Financial holds 43K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing a decrease of 113.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRF by 98.63% over the last quarter.

Gould Asset Management holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRF by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

