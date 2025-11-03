VanEck CLO (CLOI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the VanEck CLO ETF (Symbol: CLOI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.86, changing hands as low as $52.79 per share. VanEck CLO shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLOI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLOI's low point in its 52 week range is $50.12 per share, with $53.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.85.

