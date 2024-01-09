VanEck CEO Anticipates Spot Bitcoin ETF To Start Trading Thursday, Bitcoin Holds Above $46,000

BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) and VanEck updated their SEC filings for spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs on Tuesday, incorporating changes from SEC feedback on their S-1 filings.

What Happened: These adjustments aim to minimize shareholder risks in case of insolvency and prevent conflicts of interest for the ETF's authorized participants.

Meanwhile, VanEck's CEO Jan F. van Eck, in a CNBC interview, expressed his expectation for their Bitcoin ETF to begin trading on Jan. 11, with the latest S-1 filings revealing strong seed capital.

In related news, Ark21Shares Bitcoin ETF and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust have also submitted their updated filings to the SEC Tuesday morning.

Also Read: Spot Bitcoin ETF Debate Heats Up: 'We Have Heard Nothing To Indicate Anything But Approval'

Why It Matters: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez took to X and stated that if Bitcoin can breach the $48,000 resistance on-chain data suggests a clear path ahead.

#Bitcoin has established a solid support zone at $42,000, backed by 2.48 million addresses holding over 1.12 million $BTC.

If #Bitcoin can successfully breach the $48,000 resistance, on-chain data suggests a clear path ahead. With no major supply zones in sight, #BTC could be… pic.twitter.com/xfNHbg3gyy

— Ali (@ali_charts) January 9, 2024

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas stated on X, “BlackRock just re-filed their S-1 based on last min comments given yesterday. Hard to tell what has changed at first glance, but imp thing is that the unheard of 24hr turnaround time bt filing, comments, and re-filing tells us all parties aiming to get this show on road pronto.”

Entrepreneur and Bitcoin Investor, Lark Davis on his X platform cited Bank of America which indicated that $93 million of fresh cash would move Bitcoin's price by 1%. The post also highlights a possible conservative estimate of new cash inflows into Bitcoin by Galaxy Digital.

Bank of America estimates that 93 million dollars of fresh cash moves the price of Bitcoin by 1%.

Galaxy Digital gives (a possibly conservative) an estimate of new cash inflows into Bitcoin thanks to the ETF 14 billion in year 1 26.2 billion year 2 and reaching 38.6 by year 3 pic.twitter.com/DMXMqrRVWC

— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) January 8, 2024

A long-term crypto and stock investor, Jelle took to the X platform and indicated that there are chances of a “major leverage wipeout tomorrow, in both ways.” He adds, “The #Bitcoin ETF decision will cause volatility levels we haven't seen in a long time. Don't hand your coins to the bankers. Stay off the leverage until the storm clears.”

Read Next: Crypto Market Cap Vaults To $1.69 Trillion, Topping Australia, Spain's GDP As Bitcoin ETF Mania Spreads

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 3.7% in the past 24 hours to $46,535. Trading volumes are up 28% in the same timeframe.

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.