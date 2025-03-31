VanEck BDC Income Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BIZD

In trading on Monday, shares of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.68, changing hands as low as $16.50 per share. VanEck BDC Income shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIZD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIZD's low point in its 52 week range is $15.175 per share, with $17.8565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.70.

