VanEck BDC Income Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BIZD

In trading on Thursday, shares of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.40, changing hands as high as $16.42 per share. VanEck BDC Income shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIZD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIZD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.50 per share, with $17.8565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.