Vanda's experimental COVID-19 drug shows promise in interim trial data

Aug 18 (Reuters) - COVID-19 patients with pneumonia improved faster when administered with its experimental therapy than those on placebo, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc VNDA.O said on Tuesday, citing an interim analysis of data from a late-stage study.

Vanda said the data was from 60 patients enrolled in the trial, which aims to enroll 300 patients eventually.

