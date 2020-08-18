US Markets
VNDA

Vanda's experimental COVID-19 drug shows promise in interim trial data

Manas Mishra Reuters
COVID-19 patients with pneumonia improved faster when administered with its experimental therapy than those on placebo, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday, citing an interim analysis of data from a late-stage study.

Vanda said the data was from 60 patients enrolled in the trial, which aims to enroll 300 patients eventually.

