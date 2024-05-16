Vanda (VNDA) Rises on Positive Data From Motion Sickness Study

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA were up 4.5% on May 15 after the company announced positive data from a second phase III study, which evaluated its neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist, tradipitant for preventing vomiting induced by motion sickness.

Data from this second phase III study (Motion Serifos), which was conducted on boats in the coastal waters of the United States, confirmed the earlier results reported from two efficacy studies in which tradipitant was effective in the prevention of vomiting associated with motion.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated tradipitant (170 mg and 85 mg) or placebo in participants having a prior history of motion sickness who were on boat trips under different sea conditions.

The primary endpoint of the abovementioned study was to check the effect of tradipitant (170 mg) on vomiting, while secondary endpoints included the effect of tradipitant (85 mg) on vomiting and the effect of tradipitant in preventing severe nausea and vomiting.

Both doses of tradipitant were found to be superior compared with placebo in preventing vomiting as 10.4% and 18.3% of participants who were on tradipitant 170 mg and 85 mg, respectively, had vomiting versus 37.7% of participants who received placebo.

Also, treatment with tradipitant (170 mg) reduced the risk of vomiting by more than 70%, while treatment with tradipitant (85 mg) reduced the risk of vomiting by more than 50% in the given patient population.

Vanda plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for tradipitant to the FDA for the treatment of motion sickness in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Per the company, around 30% of the population in the United States suffers from motion sickness under ordinary travel conditions, including sea, air and land. Also, the FDA has not approved any medicine for treating motion sickness in over 40 years.

Hence, the successful development and potential approval of tradipitant for motion sickness would help to address an expanded patient population in the country.

Tradipitant is currently under review in the United States for the treatment of symptoms of gastroparesis. A decision from the FDA is expected on Sep 18, 2024. If approved, this would be the first indication for tradipitant.

Vanda currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND, Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP. While Ligand sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Entera Bio and ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Ligand’s 2024 earnings per share have improved from $4.42 to $4.56. Year to date, shares of LGND have gained 20.1%.

Earnings of LGND beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 56.02%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Entera Bio’s 2024 loss per share have narrowed from 75 cents to 25 cents. Year to date, shares of ENTX have surged 336.7%.

ENTX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, the average surprise being 6.50%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 earnings per share have improved from $4.43 to $4.44. Year to date, shares of ANIP have jumped 17.6%.

Earnings of ANIP beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 53.90%.

