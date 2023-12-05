Vanda (VNDA) Rises as FDA Accepts NDA for Gastroparesis Drug

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA announced that the FDA accepted its NDA filing seeking approval for its NK-1R antagonist, tradipitant, for the treatment of symptoms of gastroparesis.

The FDA gave the application a standard review and a decision from the regulatory body is expected on Sep 18, 2024.

Shares of the company were up 5.4% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 4 following the announcement of the news.

Upon potential approval, tradipitant is likely to become the first novel drug to be approved by the FDA for treating gastroparesis in more than four decades. Gastroparesis is a severe medical condition affecting the stomach nerves and muscles.

Per the company, the FDA accepted this filing for review, which included VNDA’s non-animal preclinical toxicity data from advanced human-relevant microphysiological systems in the absence of a nine-month dog study.

The NDA for tradipitant was supported by data from clinical efficacy studies 2301 and 3301, as well as proof from a 12-week open-label study and data from the Expanded Access program with patient exposures of more than two years.

Per the press release, around 6 million patients are estimated to be diagnosed with gastroparesis in the United States. If approved by the FDA, tradipitant can address an area of significant unmet medical need.

Tradipitant is also being developed in a phase III study for the treatment of motion sickness.

Shares of Vanda have lost 47.9% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 21.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We note that Vanda records revenues from the sale of its two commercial products — Hetlioz and Fanapt.

Hetlioz is approved for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis syndrome. Fanapt is approved for the treatment of schizophrenia.

As Hetlioz is facing the risk of generic launches, the company is working to expand the label of the approved drugs to overcome these challenges.

A supplemental new drug application (“sNDA”) seeking approval for Hetlioz in insomnia is currently under review by the FDA. A decision from the regulatory body is due on Mar 4, 2024. The company is also looking to pursue the FDA’s approval for Hetlioz in jet lag disorder.

Meanwhile, a sNDA seeking approval for Fanapt for treating adult patients with bipolar I disorder is also under review, with a decision from the FDA expected on Apr 2, 2024.

