Vanda Settles HETLIOZ Patent Litigation With MSN

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) said that it has reached a License Agreement with MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc., MSN Laboratories Private Limited and Impax Laboratories to settle Vanda's patent litigation against MSN regarding MSN's Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval of its generic version of Vanda's HETLIOZ or tasimelteon.

As per the license deal, Vanda granted MSN and Impax a non-exclusive license to manufacture and commercialize MSN's version of HETLIOZ in the U.S. effective March 13, 2035, unless prior to that date Vanda obtains pediatric exclusivity for HETLIOZ, in which case, the license will be effective July 27, 2035. MSN and Impax may enter the market earlier under certain limited circumstances.

