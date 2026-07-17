Vanda Secures EMA Positive Opinion For Imsidolimab In Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has issued a positive opinion recommending orphan drug designation for Imsidolimab, its investigational monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Understanding GPP

Generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) is a severe, chronic, and potentially life-threatening inflammatory skin disease, genetically and clinically distinct from plaque psoriasis. It is driven by dysregulation in the interleukin-36 (IL-36) signaling pathway and is marked by widespread pustular eruptions, systemic inflammation, and serious complications that can lead to increased mortality.

Imsidolimab works by inhibiting IL-36 receptor signaling addressing deficiencies in the natural IL-36 receptor antagonist often seen in patients with GPP.

EMA's Orphan Drug Designation

The EMA grants orphan drug designation to medicines intended for rare, life-threatening, or chronically debilitating conditions affecting fewer than 5 in 10,000 people in the EU. Benefits include protocol assistance, reduced regulatory fees, and market exclusivity following approval.

This marks the first time the EMA has formally recognized GPP as an orphan disease in Europe.

Company Statement

"The EMA's positive opinion is a significant milestone that reinforces the highly encouraging clinical data supporting the imsidolimab program and formally recognizes GPP as an orphan disease in the EU for the first time," said Dr. Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, CEO of Vanda Pharmaceuticals. "This designation highlights the urgent unmet medical need in GPP and brings us one step closer to delivering a meaningful new therapy to patients in the EU."

Global Regulatory Pathway

This designation follows similar regulatory recognitions in the United States and Japan. In addition, the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Imsidolimab in GPP is currently under review by the FDA with a target action date of December 12, 2026.

VNDA has traded between $4.14 and $9.94 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $5.45, down 6.84%. During after-hours trading the stock is at $5.68, up 4.19%.

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