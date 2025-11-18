BioTech
VNDA

Vanda Reports Positive Tradipitant Trial Results In GLP-1 Induced Nausea And Vomiting

November 18, 2025 — 02:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VANDA) has announced encouraging topline data from its randomised controlled study evaluating Tradipitant in preventing nausea and vomiting caused by GLP-1 receptor agonist Wegovy in overweight and obese adults.

In this exploratory, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, 116 overweight or obese adults without prior GLP-1 experience were pretreated with tradipitant 85 mg twice daily or placebo for one week, followed by continued treatment for another week post-dosing.

Participants then received a 1mg injection of Wegovy, a dose typically reached after nine weeks of titration.

Results from the study showed that the trial met its primary endpoint, with 29.3% of participants treated with tradipitant experiencing vomiting, compared with 58.6% on placebo, representing a 50% relative reduction. The trial also achieved its key secondary endpoint, with 22.4% of tradipitant-treated participants experiencing both vomiting and significant nausea, versus 48.3% on placebo.

Safety remained consistent with prior studies, with no new adverse signals reported.

GLP-1-induced nausea and vomiting represent a significant barrier to adherence in obesity management, with real-world discontinuation rates reaching 30-50%. The study results suggest tradipitant may help reduce these side effects.

Tradipitant, originally licensed from Eli Lilly, is currently under development for multiple indications, including gastroparesis, GLP-1-induced nausea and vomiting, and motion sickness. It is also under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for motion sickness with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of December 30, 2025.

Looking ahead, Vanda plans to initiate a Phase 3 program in the first half of 2026 to evaluate tradipitant as a key adjunct to improve outcomes in GLP-1 agonist treatments.

VANDA has traded in the range of $3.81 to $5.70 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $4.40, up 1.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VNDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.