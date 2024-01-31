News & Insights

Vanda Pharma's IND For VTR-297 Gets FDA Approval To Treat Onychomycosis

January 31, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), Wednesday announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Investigational New Drug application for its VTR-297 for the treatment of onychomycosis.

Onychomycosis, or tinea unguium, is a fungal infection of the nail, which can cause cosmetic issues as well as decrease peripheral circulation in certain cases.

The company stated that VTR-297 is a small molecule histone deacetylase or HDAC inhibitor that works as an antifungal antibiotic.

At present, Jublia, Kerydin, and Penlac are used for the treatment of onychomycosis.

Currently, Vanda's stock is climbing 0.24 percent, to $3.65 on the Nasdaq.

