Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) closed at $4.56, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

The biopharmaceutical company's shares have seen an increase of 19.95% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $48.5 million, indicating a 22.4% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $194.5 million, indicating changes of -250% and +0.97%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 700% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.