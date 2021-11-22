Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: VNDA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.73, changing hands as high as $17.80 per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNDA's low point in its 52 week range is $12 per share, with $21.8627 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.56.

