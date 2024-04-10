Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) ended the recent trading session at $4.28, demonstrating a -1.83% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.95% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

The biopharmaceutical company's stock has climbed by 12.37% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 16.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $48.5 million, down 22.4% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $194.5 million, signifying shifts of -250% and +0.97%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 700% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.