Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Price Target Increased by 23.53% to 5.36

The average one-year price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:VNDA) has been revised to 5.36 / share. This is an increase of 23.53% from the prior estimate of 4.34 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.30 to a high of 5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.22% from the latest reported closing price of 4.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 79 owner(s) or 17.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNDA is 0.03%, a decrease of 22.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.62% to 55,995K shares. The put/call ratio of VNDA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,681K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,266K shares, representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,263K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing an increase of 22.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 16.84% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,112K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,919K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 8.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,722K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients.

