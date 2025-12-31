Markets
VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges 29% After FDA Clears Motion Sickness Drug

December 31, 2025 — 02:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) shares jumped 29.13%, trading at $9.08, up $2.05, after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NEREUS (tradipitant) for the prevention of vomiting induced by motion sickness, the first such approval in over 40 years.

The FDA's decision was based on positive results from pivotal clinical trials demonstrating significant reductions in vomiting compared with placebo, positioning NEREUS as a novel treatment for a condition affecting millions of adults.

On the day of the announcement, VNDA opened near $7.50, climbed to an intraday high above $9.20, and saw a low near $7.45, compared with a previous close below $7.10. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was indicating strong investor interest following the regulatory milestone. Vanda's 52-week range reflects typical biotech volatility influenced by regulatory and clinical developments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VNDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.