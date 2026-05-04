Vanda Pharmaceuticals: NEREUS Brings First New Motion Sickness Treatment In Over 40 Years

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has announced the U.S. commercial launch of NEREUS, marking the first new prescription medicine for motion sickness in more than four decades.

Motion sickness affects an estimated 65 to 78 million Americans- about 25 to 30 percent of adults- during everyday travel by car, plane or boat. For years, patients relied on limited options, but NEREUS introduces a modern approach as a selective neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptor antagonist. By blocking substance P/NK-1 receptors, the drug interrupts the brain's vomiting pathway, offering targeted relief.

The FDA approved NEREUS on December 30, 2025, following two pivotal Phase 3 trials- Motion Syros and Motion Serifos- conducted under real-world sea travel conditions. Both studies confirmed significant prevention of vomiting compared to placebo.

Patients can take one or two capsules about an hour before travel, providing a simple dosing regimen.

NEREUS is now available nationwide through retail pharmacies and a direct-to-consumer platform at nereus.us, where patients with a valid prescription can access the drug at a discounted cash-pay price of $85 per dose versus the standard $255.

VNDA has traded between $3.81 and $9.94 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 1, 2026) at $7.00, down 1.41%. During overnight trading, the stock traded at $7.35, up 5%.

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