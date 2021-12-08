Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) investors are sitting on a loss of 40% if they invested three years ago

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shareholders, since the share price is down 40% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 88%. Even worse, it's down 9.3% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Vanda Pharmaceuticals actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 32% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue is actually up 12% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Vanda Pharmaceuticals further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:VNDA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 8th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Vanda Pharmaceuticals has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Vanda Pharmaceuticals' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Vanda Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 19% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 0.2% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Vanda Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

