Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VNDA) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32x Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGM:VNDA Price Based on Past Earnings May 14th 2021

How Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Growth Trending?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 74%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 43% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Vanda Pharmaceuticals is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Vanda Pharmaceuticals' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Vanda Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

